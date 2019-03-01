PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is getting ready to welcome riders on its new Line 24 bus route.
The new Line 24 service will officially begin on Sunday, but TriMet and city leaders celebrated Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and ceremonial first ride across the Fremont Bridge.
Line 24-Fremont/NW 18th Avenue will continue from Legacy Emanuel Hospital in north Portland, across the Fremont Bridge to the Slabtown, Northwest, Alphabet and Goose Hollow neighborhoods.
TriMet said this is their first bus line to cross the Fremont Bridge since the bridge opened in 1973.
For more information about the extension, visit trimet.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.