TriMet completes MAX repairs; service restored to all lines after lengthy disruption

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All MAX lines returned to regular service Friday evening, following a lengthy disruption for repairs.
The Blue, Green and Red lines were all disrupted near the Hollywood Transit Center on Thursday. TriMet reported a train experienced damage to its pantographs.
Overhead wire and poles were also damaged.
Passengers were forced to walk to the transit center after their train was halted.
Shuttle buses were sent out for passengers Thursday and Friday.
TriMet said crews worked around the clock to repair the damage.
“We understand any disruption is an inconvenience, and we want to thank riders for their patience,” according to a TriMet spokeswoman.
On Friday evening, TriMet reported that all MAX lines would resume regular operations by 5 p.m. Riders were still advised to expect some minor delays as service got back on track.
