PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is taking a hard look at shuttering four downtown Portland Max stations.
The transportation agency says closing the stations could make the trains run faster and shave minutes off riders’ commutes.
The stations up for possible closure include:
- Skidmore Fountain Station
- Mall/SW 5th Avenue Station
- Mall/SW 4th Avenue Station
- King Hill/SW Salmon Street Station
All four stations are on the Red and Blue lines.
The stations were selected for closure due to low ridership and close proximity to other stations, TriMet says. Some are within a few blocks of each other.
If TriMet’s Board of Directors approve, the stations would close on Sept. 1 next year.
Before acting, the agency wants to hear from riders about the possible closures. People can share their thoughts by emailing hello@trimet.org or calling 503-238-RIDE (7433).
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
