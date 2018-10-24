TriMet considers revisions to fare enforcement code

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - TriMet’s Board of Directors discussed the revision of an ordinance on the transit agency’s authority to require and check fares at a meeting Wednesday.
The review comes after a rider disputed tactics used to enforce her unpaid fare and several conflicting court rulings related to fare inspections and enforcement.
The conflictions have caused confusion within the agency and among riders.
A TriMet spokesperson said the newly revised code on fare inspections, if passed by the board, would provide clarity to requirements, rules and penalties to riders.
The proposed changes are partially the result of an incident involving David Douglas school board member Ana del Rocío.
del Rocío was arrested in March after TriMet officers said they caught her riding without a fare, and then allegedly lied to a police officer about her identity. But charges against del Rocío were later dropped and a judge instead issued an opinion that her stop was unconstitutional.
The ruling led to public debate about all enforcement actions against TriMet riders. However, judges in two other cases ruled such stops do not violate Oregon’s constitution, TriMet said.
Despite the differing court rulings, the agency’s enforcement efforts were never stopped and continue today.
“It’s kind of just random,” Sarah Acuna, a rider, said. “I don’t know if there is a real fair way to do it. I think that in order for them to keep going, and in order for them to be transportation, there has to be some kind of enforcement.”
A current fare to ride TriMet MAX trains, buses and WES commuter rail is $2.50 for two and a half hours. Riders who are caught without a valid ticket may be issued a warning, a $75 fine for a first offense, or community service.
“The ticket shouldn’t be as much as a real ticket, in the law, in my opinion,” Ahmad Kempster, another rider, said.
TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt said even if the revisions are passed to the ordinance, riders will not notice any different to current enforcement tactics.
Altstadt said fare payments are vital to operations and are projected to bring in $117 million during their current fiscal year.
The TriMet Board will vote on the ordinance at their meeting on Nov. 14.
If the revised ordinance fare enforcement is unanimously approved by the Board, Altstadt said it will go into effect immediately.
