PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Commuters on foot and on bicycles will soon have a new way to get through part of southeast Portland.
Overnight, crews from TriMet and the City of Portland used a crane boom to lift the main span for a new pedestrian bridge into place.
The bridge - once finished - will create another safe option for people walking or cycling to make north-south connections from the MAX station on Southeast Clinton and Southeast 12th.
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is taking shape with the main span now in place in SE Portland. @trimet and @PBOTinfo say it will make commuting safer and faster once finished. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/OB4urvgchr— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 13, 2020
TriMet says neighbors have told them that at times people have climbed over stopped freight trains, even when warning lights and bells were activated, just to get across the tracks.
TriMet and the city worked with the community to design the bridge.
The towers were put in place last month.
With the towers and the span up, crews will move ahead with installing the stairways, elevators and electrical system, as well as building out the bridge's canopy and decking.
Construction is expected to wrap up in Fall 2020 and the total cost is around $15 million.
For more information about the new bridge, visit trimet.org/bettertransit/gideonovercrossing.htm.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.