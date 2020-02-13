New SE Ped Bridge

(KPTV image)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Commuters on foot and on bicycles will soon have a new way to get through part of southeast Portland.

Overnight, crews from TriMet and the City of Portland used a crane boom to lift the main span for a new pedestrian bridge into place.

The bridge - once finished - will create another safe option for people walking or cycling to make north-south connections from the MAX station on Southeast Clinton and Southeast 12th.

TriMet says neighbors have told them that at times people have climbed over stopped freight trains, even when warning lights and bells were activated, just to get across the tracks.

TriMet and the city worked with the community to design the bridge.

The towers were put in place last month.

With the towers and the span up, crews will move ahead with installing the stairways, elevators and electrical system, as well as building out the bridge's canopy and decking.

Construction is expected to wrap up in Fall 2020 and the total cost is around $15 million.

For more information about the new bridge, visit trimet.org/bettertransit/gideonovercrossing.htm.

