PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Due to a shortage of staff, TriMet is planning to temporarily reduce service hours.

The service change will begin Jan. 9 and affect 21 of 84 bus lines, according to a release on Friday. TriMet said this is a 9% decrease is service, returning the operations to the level adopted April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet our expected hiring goals, we are facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history,” TriMet said in a release. “We apologize to our riders as we would much rather be expanding service, but by taking this step we increase the schedule reliability so riders experience less canceled or late buses.”

TriMet buses to run on cleaner-burning renewable diesel PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – All buses operated by TriMet will be powered by a much cleaner-burning renewable diesel.

TriMet said when making the changes, the company made a priority to maintain service in areas with high concentrations of people with low incomes and communities of color.

All changes affect only weekday bus schedules. The majority of lines will follow the same Saturday schedules.

The shortage in bus operators is despite multiple initiatives to encourage applications. Most recently, TriMet began offering a $2,500 hiring bonus with an increased pay of $21.36 per hour in October with benefits.

For a full list of affected bus lines, visit the TriMet site.