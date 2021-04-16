PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet unveiled its newest electric bus on Friday.
The bus, which is decked out in TriMet's bold orange and blue color scheme, is the first of five of its kind that will arrive this year.
TriMet says the buses will begin their test of long-range electric bus technology. The buses can travel 150 miles or more on a single charge.
TriMet is working to transition to a 100 percent non-diesel bus fleet by 2040.
"What a great day - it's beautiful but I'm very excited because we are here today to make our community a better place to live, and with that, TriMet is committed to doing that," said Sam Desue, Jr. TriMet Interim General Manager.
TriMet also brought up that diesel is expensive, so sustainable energy is not only the right thing for the planet but also the pocketbook in the long run.
To learn more about the new electric buses, visit trimet.org.
An electric rolling Covid incubator.
