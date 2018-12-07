WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is finishing up safety upgrades this weekend on the WES Commuter Rail corridor.
Crews will be testing a federally-mandated safety system called Positive Train Control (PTC) along the corridor. PTC can automatically slow down and stop a train if it sense that it's going too fast or could get into an accident.
The life-saving technology was not activated on the brand new Amtrak passenger train that derailed in Dupont, Washington last December. That derailment killed three and injured dozens.
TriMet officials say they're on the right track to be fully compliant with the safety requirements.
"The additional two that we had been working on is establishing the work zones to keep the roadway workers safe, and then additional safety at crossings, where the train will get a code that he needs to stop before the actual intersection and then he is able to continue through," said Katie Brown, project manager for PCT for TriMet.
Crews will also be testing railroad equipment nightly between the Beaverton Transit Center and Wilsonville Station, starting Friday until Monday morning.
On Sunday night, trains will be sounding off their horns at crossings, even in quiet zones.
TriMet advises riders who use the WES service line to check ahead for any delays.
