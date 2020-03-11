PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is taking additional steps to clean buses and trains due to COVID-19 concerns.
TriMet announced Wednesday that along with regular cleaning procedures, crews are now cleaning all touchpoint surfaces nightly as an extra level of precaution from the spread of the coronavirus.
Those surfaces include poles, doors and other areas people touch or hold on to as the vehicles make their scheduled stops. They are being wiped down with a disinfectant.
“Despite the cleaning steps we are taking, it’s important to remember that a surface is only clean until someone touches it, sneezes on it or coughs on it,” according to TriMet, which advises people to follow simple steps to stay healthy, including washing hands, avoid touching your face, covering up sneezes and coughs and staying home when sick.
People who are sick and have no other way to get to a doctor or hospital are advised to first contact their doctor before using public transportation, as they may be able to receive assistance or care in other ways.
TriMet continues to work with local, state and national health agencies on necessary steps to protect people and prevent the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
