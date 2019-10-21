PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New changes will be seen on public transportation as TriMet starts a new fare enforcement strategy.
Starting Monday, riders may notice TriMet officers making sure everyone on board has paid their fare.
Nine new Fare Inspectors have been hired to make sure riders are paying before hopping on buses or MAX trains.
Right now, inspectors are teaming up with customer safety officers to work with riders during the fare checks.
After inspectors are done with their training, they will go in teams of two to do random fare inspections on trains and buses, as well as at stations and transit centers.
