PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who has been repeatedly arrested following criminal conduct on public transportation has been issued a lifetime ban by TriMet.
Jared Weston Walter, 32, is currently in the Multnomah County Jail facing charges including third-degree sexual abuse, harassment and interfering with public transportation.
Walter is a sex offender with a long criminal history, including arrests for putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
He was arrested again last month after police said he inappropriately touched a woman on a MAX train. TriMet officials said Walter is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate cases in March.
On Thursday, TriMet announced the first lifetime ban in the agency’s history for Walter. The ban goes into effect immediately.
“The decision to issue this individual a lifetime exclusion from the TriMet system was not one made lightly. As a public transit provider, people rely on our buses and trains to get to jobs and services. But we cannot allow Mr. Walter to continue to ride based on his recent actions and behavior that threatens the safety and well-being of our riders and employees,” said Doug Kelsey, TriMet general manager.
TriMet said the latest charges led to the lifetime ban, but “his past helped inform that decision.”
If Walter is spotted on the TriMet system going forward, he will be arrested and charged with the crimes of interfering with public transportation and second-degree criminal trespass.
TriMet reported that Walter will have the right to a hearing to appeal the exclusion once every 12 months. If he receives treatment and proves to be rehabilitated, he could seek to modify or end the ban, according to TriMet.
Victims would be allowed to make a statement if there is a hearing.
Walter’s bail was reduced by a judge Thursday from $100,000 to $50,000.
