PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet has launched a new bus line that will take people to an emergency BottleDrop location in northwest Portland for free.
TriMet's temporary shuttle bus started running Wednesday and it's to help ease the crowds at other BottleDrop locations in town.
"It's been very popular as you can see, there are lines of cars of people waiting to get in," said Jules Bailey with Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative.
Bailey says they open the return site on Northwest Yeon about a week and a half ago, and part of the reason for the long line is because of the social distancing measures they have in place.
Another reason is because grocery stores are no longer accepting container returns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think that really speaks to the depth of need out there. There's a lot of people who need that income from their container refunds," said Bailey.
Bailey told FOX 12 they've been paying out between $15,000 to $20,000 in cash a day at the Northwest Yeon location alone.
Along with driving to the location, people can also catch a free ride on TriMet's temporary shuttle bus. It runs from the Rose Quarter to Northwest Yeon from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Even with the long line, one woman says the emergency site has made for a quicker bottle return.
"I think this is better because you get to bring in bulk and don't have to wait as long," said Candy, who was dropping off bottles Wednesday.
For more information about the temporary TriMet shuttle, visit trimet.org.
For more information about BottleDrop locations, visit www.bottledropcenters.com.
