PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet has announced it will begin limiting the number of riders to no more than 15 riders per bus in an effort to promote social distancing beginning Thursday night.
No more than 10 people, or up to 15 if the people riding together are couples or parents with children, can be on a bus at one time, according to TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Alstadt. If it appears there are more than 15 people on board, the driver will ask those waiting at the upcoming stop to wait for the next bus.
TriMet asks for riders to plan for extra time in case the bus they are waiting for is at the rider limit.
They are also placing signs on seats in buses and trains that say “Don’t sit here” in order to encourage riders to find seats to distance themselves from each other and the driver.
Signs will also be posted on the MAX and WES trains to encourage riders to keep their distance from others.
According to TriMet, weekly ridership was down more than 63 percent from the February weekly average following Gov. Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” announcement.
