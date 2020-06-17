PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet is changing what police will do on board buses and trains.
Officers who would have handled fare enforcement will now be in place for safety issues, the transportation agency says.
TriMet says it fielded concerns that fare enforcement was uneven across races, and while reports found no evidence of bias, TriMet wants to make sure riders feel that no one it being targeted.
“We know the transit system will only work if it's safe and secure for customers and employees. safety is our number one goal, that includes personal safety and being free from bias,” Bernie Bottomly, executive director, said.
Officers will support fare enforcement staff instead. TriMet is moving $1.8 million in money that went to Transit Police to community-based programs instead. It says that because of vacancies and retirements, it won’t have to reduce the number of officers who are on board their buses and trains.
