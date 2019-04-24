HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – TriMet is moving forward with a plan to extend the MAX Red Line into Hillsboro and to add a second track to sections of the line near the Portland International Airport and the Gateway Transit Center.
TriMet’s Board of Directors Wednesday voted to adopt two resolutions the agency says are necessary steps as they look to move into the project development phase and to finalize funding for the project.
One of the resolutions approved the Locally Preferred Alternative, the final plan agreed upon by the community for presentation to the Federal Transit Administration, TriMet says. The second resolution authorizes TriMet to enter an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Port of Portland.
TriMet says the project, which will cost about $200 million, would extend the line ten stations to the west to run between the Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport Station and the Portland Airport. The MAX Blue Line is currently the only light rail service west of Beaverton Transit Center, and trains are often crowded during peak travel times, according to TriMet.
By adding a second track to sections of the Red Line in northeast Portland, TriMet hopes to prevent delayed trains, which the agency says can have “a domino effect that spreads throughout the system”.
