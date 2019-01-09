PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet announced it is teaming up with Portland State University to help some students save on transportation.
Riders who meet the following criteria can get reduced fares including half-off on singles rides and day passes:
- Must be 18 to 64 years old
- Must be an Oregon resident
- Must make less than double the federal poverty level
- Must not already using Honored Citizen fares
Qualifying riders can also get 72 percent off on month passes.
FOX 12 talked with TriMet officials Wednesday morning who said students tell them this is a great program.
"For them, it can mean more school supplies, it means less student debt. It can add up to a trip home or something like that. It really does help improve their life and reduce their stress so they can focus on what matters," said Tia York.
Students can sign up at PSU's Transportation & Parking Services office until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
If you can't make it Wednesday, they'll be back at the office Thursday and Friday.
Learn more about the reduced rate eligibility regarding the necessary documents and process at TriMet.org.
