BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A TriMet operator has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency reported Monday.
TriMet was informed by the employee, who works at the Merlo Operating Facility in Beaverton, about the diagnosis Monday.
TriMet officials believe this is the first operator to test positive for the coronavirus.
TriMet reported that the operator had not experienced any symptoms while working and has not been at work since March 20. As a result, health experts advised TriMet that the risk of exposure to others was low.
"TriMet appreciates that the operator stayed home after a concern of exposure to COVID-19. We encourage other employees and riders who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to stay home and follow the direction of their medical professionals," according to a statement.
No further details were released about the operator.
The Merlo Operating facility has been cleaned multiple times during the past 10 days, according to TriMet, as have the buses based at that facility.
TriMet reported a dramatic decline in riders due to the pandemic, as well as more drivers calling out sick. Last Friday, 186 operators called out sick.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
And who are these "health experts" to which this article refers? A person can still spread the virus without having symptoms. This is incredibly suspect.
TRI MET is lying!!! The driver who has tested positive was actually pulled off the bus he was driving and taken to the hospital today!!! They have failed to help protect their drivers.
And you know this how?
