TriMet operator uses flashlight and phone charger to restrain suspect

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - A TriMet Max operator used a flashlight and phone charger to restrain a suspect accused of trying to stab two people with scissors.
Chris Parker was driving the green line into Clackamas Town Center when he heard other operators calling in about a passenger threatening people on the train and then screaming on the platform.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Joseph Haddenham was intoxicated and tried to stab two other men in their mid-twenties with scissors.
"I witnessed him swinging it at the other two gentlemen and so I kind of just stayed back," Parker said.
At first, Parker thought it best not to intervene and instead keep other passengers safe and off the platform, but then he said one of the victims was able to pin down Haddenham, so he grabbed what he had and went to help.
"The guy was still struggling and the guy holding him down was struggling to keep him down," Parker said. "He’s kicking and stuff so I ended up taking my flashlight and hitting his hand until he dropped the object or weapon, which turned out to be a pair of scissors."
Parker realized it would take more to really keep the suspect down when he had the idea of using his extra long phone charger.
"I ended up grabbing that from my bag and tied his feet together so I could keep him under control and I sat on his feet until the police came," Parker said.
The sheriff’s office said both victims had cuts but are ok and that Haddenham made comments that lead deputies to believe his actions may have been racially-motivated.
"I really felt that if the guy was able to get back up it was gonna be worse than what it was and that wasn’t something I was ready to witness or to be a victim myself," Parker said. "You just gotta let people know that you’re there for them."
Haddenham was arraigned Monday on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.