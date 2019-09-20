GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Another big TriMet project in Gresham will close several stations on the Blue Line starting this weekend.
Starting Sunday, TriMet will begin upgrading more than two miles of what it calls one of the oldest sections of the entire MAX system.
The construction is expected to last two weeks, starting Sunday and running until Saturday, Oct. 5.
TriMet estimates the project will cost $4.4 million.
The rails, first laid in the 1980s, will be totally replaced in some areas where they’ve worn, and original wooden rail times will be replaced with concrete ones.
The rest of the work will take place underground and in the air, with crews digging down to install new signal equipment and above to replace the wire that powers westbound trains, TriMet says.
In total, the work will close five stations from Cleveland Avenue – the very last stop on the Blue Line – to Ruby Junction. Riders will be provided a shuttle bus at each closed stop to get them down the Blue Line past the construction.
Of course, not everyone is happy with this wrench in their commute.
“Never, never, it’s just one more problem, one more problem to get work for TriMet,” Andrew Smith, a rider, said. “I haven’t seen anything about it until you told me, to be honest with you.”
The impact will be felt by drivers, too. TriMet says seven intersections will be closed or have lanes reduced while they work on rail crossings. Once complete, TriMet says it will improve reliability systemwide and make the ride more comfortable on this section of track.
