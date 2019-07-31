PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is gearing up for a big project starting this weekend that will impact all MAX riders for about two weeks.
Between August 4 and Aug. 17, TriMet crews will be ripping up sections of track between the Lloyd Center and Rose Quarter and installing new, more durable rails and switches.
The Interstate/Rose Quarter, Lloyd Center and Expo Center stations will be closed during the work, but TriMet will have shuttle buses running.
TriMet has been planning this project for about a year, and Engineer Corey McManus says it's needed.
"These components are some of the components of our system that wear down more quickly than others. They have movable parts and the curves have more friction or grinding with the wheels on the trains and wear faster. It will increase the reliability of our service and reduce the amount of noise," said McManus.
McManus says there's been a lot of improvements to rails since the MAX opened in 1986, and these changes will make for a smoother ride.
The MAX provides about 120,000 riders a day, and TriMet officials say every single rider will be impacted over the next two weeks.
"Because of the change in schedules and fewer trains running, so we are encouraging folks to plan an extra 30 to 45 minutes for their trips system wide," said Roberta Altstadt.
Altstadt says riders should try to plan ahead, and consider adjusting their commute to avoid rush hour.
TriMet says the majority of the work hours will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., although there is a possibility of round the clock work.
There will also be some lane and street closures that will have a temporary impact for drivers and bicyclists.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
