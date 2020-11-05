PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet MAX riders should plan ahead this weekend due to work along the Red Line between the Cascades MAX Station and Portland International Airport.
TriMet says from Saturday through Sunday crews will be performing rail tamping on a 1,000-foot section of track on the Red Line.
According to TriMet, the work will improve track stability and creates a smoother ride.
Shuttle buses will serve riders between the Gateway Transit Center and PDX. Signs will be posted to guide riders to nearby shuttle buses and personnel will be at the Gateway Transit Center to help riders make their connections, according to TriMet.
TriMet says after the work is finished, the MAX Red Line will resume the same service it has been providing since March when the PDX Station began a temporary closure due to nearby construction.
For more information, visit trimet.org.
