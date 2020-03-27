PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet announced service reductions on MAX, WES and most bus lines starting April 5.
The changes are due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TriMet said they are only temporary measures.
“This is a painful-but-necessary adjustment that will help us bounce back quickly when this public health crisis passes,” according to a TriMet statement.
The service changes will appear in TriMet’s Trip Planner starting April 1. Updated schedules will not be posted online until April 5.
For MAX, trains will run every 15 minutes throughout most the day on weekdays. Weekends will now follow Sunday service plans.
WES trains will run every 45 minutes, still operating mornings and evenings.
A full list of bus route changes is at trimet.org.
TriMet previously announced cash would no longer be accepted on buses. Riders will need to pay with some version of Hop.
Crews are also conducting additional cleaning measures on TriMet buses and trains.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.