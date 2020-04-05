TriMet reducing service starting Sunday due to drop in ridership

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –TriMet is making changes starting Sunday because of COVID-19.
It’s adjusting schedules to reflect the drop in ridership.
TriMet says this is a “painful but necessary adjustment that will help us quickly bounce back when this public health crisis passes.”
TriMet also says by still offering service, essential workers like doctors, nurses and first responders can get to work.
It also reminds people that TriMet should only be used to get access to food, medicine and essential employment.
TriMet is also limiting the number of riders on buses to no more than 15 in an effort to promote social distancing.
