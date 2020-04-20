PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is continuing to see ridership numbers fall during the pandemic.
TriMet’s weekly ridership average in February was 1.9 million trips. Those numbers are down nearly 70 percent now.
Last week, riders took 590,501 trips on TriMet. The previous week it was 602,989.
TriMet adjusted its services April 5. Buses are limited to 10-15 people on board at a time.
“We are monitoring when buses are at capacity and making adjustments on lines if we consistently see buses reach the limit. Riders should plan extra time in case they cannot get on the first bus that arrives,” according to TriMet.
TriMet encourages riders to use face coverings while maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others, including bus operators. Additionally, people should follow CDC recommendations and Gov. Kate Brown’s order directing people to stay home.
On Monday, TriMet reported that more than 12,000 disposable masks had been received in recent days for its operators and frontline staff.
