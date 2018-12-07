TriMet’s latest weapon in war against crow poop: more birds

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet officials are using birds to control other bird’s bowel movements in downtown Portland.
The agency estimates up to 10,000 crows roost at the Portland Transit Mall starting in the fall each year; officials hope trained raptors will help keep the fowl’s foul-smelling waste in check.
Officials say the droppings are the worst in the morning at the Portland Transit Mall and create problems for commuters into the spring, soiling sidewalk, benches and public artwork, among other things. They hope Clive and other birds of prey will help control the situation.
“[The birds] don’t pursue crows, they don’t catch the crows, they’re not killing the crows,” Kort Clayton, the owner of Integrated Avian Solutions, said. “The crows know they’re a dangerous presence and the crows go someplace else.”
TriMet has hired Integrated Avian Solutions, a Portland-based company, to use birds as a sustainable, natural and non-lethal way to help control the crows’ droppings.
The agency says the method so far has proved successful.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
