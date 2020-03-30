TriMet sees dramatic drop in ridership, stops accepting cash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet says it has seen a dramatic drop in riders and is seeing more drivers call out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency says last Friday, it saw a five-percent increase in the number of drivers who called out. It expects there will be more drivers and staff not coming in because they feel sick or have been in contact with someone who is.
186 operators called out last Friday, according to TriMet.
A spokesperson for the agency says its average for a February weekday was about 110 operators who called out. The spokesperson says TriMet now has extra operators assigned every day at three bus facilities, so if someone calls in sick, they others ready to go.
To keep everyone safe, TriMet is not accepting cash right now. A spokesperson says the agency is in the process of some other safety precautions on its buses.
“We’re actually moving the yellow line that’s down on the floor near the operator, we’re moving that back so it is six feet from the operator, and that’s right where the priority seating starts,” Roberta Altstadt with TriMet said. “We are in constant contact with the health experts and getting their advice and we are following that as anytime we get an update from them, we follow it.”
Starting on April 5, TriMet will also be reducing its services so it can maintain safety.
