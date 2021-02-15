PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As winter weather conditions from the weekend continue to make roads a challenge to travel, TriMet service remained impacted Monday morning.
TriMet announced just after 4:30 a.m. that service for riders is very limited and would be for several hours.
As of 6:15 a.m., TriMet said nine bus lines were running. The agency said hopefully more bus lines would be added as time and conditions allow.
TriMet said buses may not be serving their entire lines Monday morning and all buses are chained, meaning they cannot go faster than 25 mph.
The only MAX line that was operating as of 4:30 a.m. was the MAX blue line between Hatfield Government Center and Goose Hollow.
TriMet said they hope to expand MAX service between Hatfield and the Rose Quarter as soon as possible.
More trains are expected to be added as conditions improve. Shuttle buses are not currently operating.
Both WES and LIFT paratransit were working to get moving for the morning. WES is expected to run without issue while LIFT will start the day with reduced service, for likely only essential medical trips.
The Portland Streetcar has suspended service for Monday morning.
TriMet riders are urged to check TriMet.org/alerts to see what operations look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.