PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As winter weather conditions from the weekend continue to make roads a challenge to travel, TriMet service remained impacted Monday morning.
TriMet announced just after 4:30 a.m. that service for riders is very limited and would be for several hours.
As of 8:25 a.m., TriMet said 13 bus lines were running. The agency said hopefully more bus lines would be added as time and conditions allow.
By noon, TriMet increased the running bus lines to more than 30 of their 84 lines, with more planned. "However, some of the lines are being detoured around hazardous road conditions. In some areas, downed trees and power lines are blocking roads," TriMet said.
According to TriMet, buses may not be serving their entire lines Monday morning and all buses are chained, meaning they cannot go faster than 25 mph.
The only MAX line that was operating as of 4:30 a.m. was the MAX Blue Line between Hatfield Government Center and Goose Hollow.
The Blue Line remained the only running MAX line as of noon.
TriMet said they hope to expand MAX service between Hatfield and the Rose Quarter as soon as possible.
Limited shuttle buses are running between Goose Hollow and Gresham on the rest of the Blue Line and on the Red Line between Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport, as well as on the Green Line between Gateway and Clackamas Town Center.
More MAX trains are expected to be added as conditions improve. Trains on the Blue Line are not operating on a standard scheduled.
WES is running without issue while LIFT is providing reduced service, only for essential medical trips.
The Portland Streetcar suspended service for Monday morning.
TriMet riders are urged to check TriMet.org/alerts to see what operations look like.
