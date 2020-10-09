GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is set to put the finishing touches on year-long MAX improvement projects in Gresham.
The work began in September 2019 to upgrade signal and communications equipment at the end of the Blue Line.
The work also includes repairs to an old trestle that hasn’t seen them in decades, according to TriMet.
During a week-long disruption starting Sunday, crews will replace the wooden beams, after already placing temporary towers on the underside of the Fairview Creek Trestle.
TriMet said it’s a job that can only be done when trains aren’t moving in the area.
As a result, from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17, shuttle buses will serve stops near stations between Rockwood/East 188th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
The Fairview Creek Trestle is the only wooden structure that MAX trains pass over in the TriMet system. It was originally built in the 1940s for freight trains.
The overall project includes a new building at the Cleveland Avenue Station to replace a 40-year-old structure, along with the replacement of signal equipment and the rerouting of signal conduits and cables.
Crews will perform additional repairs to the eastbound crossing at Northwest Eastman Parkway by replacing the rubber rail boot and repaving asphalt near the crossing panels. This will make for a smoother ride for those on MAX, as well as cyclists and drivers, according to TriMet.
The crossing work will require the closure of Eastman Parkway between Northwest Burnside Street and Northwest Division starting at 2 a.m. Sunday through as late as 4 a.m. Monday. Line 21-Sandy Blvd/223rd will be detoured with two stops closed on 223rd and three stops closed on Eastman Parkway during that time.
For more, go to trimet.org.
