TriMet spares Skidmore MAX station, for now; others under consideration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet’s Board of Directors voted Wednesday to spare at least one of four stations up for possible closure in downtown Portland.
The board during its June 26 meeting agreed to keep the Skidmore Fountain station off the chopping block for now, but said it would reconsider in three years. The stations still up for possible closure include:
- Mall/SW 5th Avenue Station
- Mall/SW 4th Avenue Station
- King Hill/SW Salmon Street Station
TriMet says the Mall/SW 5th Avenue station and the Mall/SW 4th Avenue station would close permanently, if approved. The King Hill/SW Salmon Street station would close for a year, at which time TriMet would reevaluate and decide if the station should close permanently, according to TriMet.
If the Board approves those ordinances at the July Board meeting, the stations would close on March 1, 2020.
The stations were selected for closure due to low ridership and close proximity to other stations, TriMet says. Some are within a few blocks of each other.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.