PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet says MAX trains and buses will stop serving downtown Portland starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The agency says it made the decision based on guidance from Portland police following this weekend’s protests.
It says after 8 p.m. elsewhere in the city of Portland, riders should only use TriMet for essential trips due to the city’s curfew.
TriMet says Portland Streetcar service will end at 8 p.m.
More information can be found at trimet.org/alerts.
