PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Wednesday, TriMet is launching a new bus line that will take people to a new bottle drop location in northwest Portland. It comes after frustration over a crowded BottleDrop in north Portland at Delta Park.
TriMet and Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative have partnered to offer Line 292 to Northwest Yeon Avenue. The temporary shuttle bus is free to ride and buses will run between the Rose Quarter Transit Center and the emergency bottle return center at 3900 Northwest Yeon Avenue. Buses will run once per hour between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.
TriMet says COVID-19 safety rules still apply and things like social distancing and passenger limits are in effect. Bags of cans and bottles that are leaking, foul smelling, or so big or numerous that they block aisles are not permitted.
The move comes as grocery stores have stopped accepting cans and bottles because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In north Portland, issues have been reported at the BottleDrop location at Delta Park.
“They were queuing far off of their leased premises and violating Gov. Brown’s social distancing order substantially,” TMT Development CEO Vanessa Sturgeon said.
She says issues with the number of people at that location was becoming a problem and that talk of evicting the OBRC BottleDrop location was also on the table.
Sturgeon says there has been headway and changes made at the location.
“We have asked them to queue in the right of way rather than on private property, and the patrons have been very receptive to that, it was clear that they were just looking for direction and things seem to be functioning really well today,” Sturgeon said.
Joel Schoening, a spokesperson for OBRC says they have made changes at the location and others. Fewer people are allowed inside the building and some machines have been closed to allow for social distancing.
“We have a lot of new signage and things like that, we have tripled our staff especially at Delta Park to help manage social distancing and lines out there,” Schoening said.
Schoening adds they have opened an emergency bottle drop location.
“We have created a new return location at our headquarters in northwest Portland, at Northwest Yeon, where people can bring containers for a bulk count. It is fast and we have been managing social distancing there as well,” Schoening said.
For more information: https://www.bottledropcenters.com/bottledrop-and-covid-19/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
