PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet Monday announced it will install 12 small wind turbines atop poles on the Tilikum Crossing bridge, which will cause overnight closures for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The turbines will sit near the outer edge of the multi-use pathways on both sides and either end of the bridge, TriMet says.
Crews will start to install the turbines March 25 and it will take crews about a month to complete. The turbines will be placed atop existing poles that are about 30 feet tall and hold up overhead wires that power MAX trains.
Multi-use pathways will be temporarily impacted for four nights, with crews only working on one of the pathways at a time and crews posting signs directing traffic to use the opposite path, TriMet says.
The closures will be from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. on the following dates:
- Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26: south pathway closed
- Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28: north pathway closed
TriMet says the turbines, technically called vertical axis wind turbines, are about four feet tall and four feet wide with three curved blades. They will be evenly located across the bridge, with three on the north side and three on the south side at the east and west ends.
According to TriMet, the turbines will generate electricity to be stored in batteries that will power lights, which will shine on the turbines at night. The turbines are designed to generate power even in low wind conditions, as little as two miles per hour.
The installations should be completed by April 30 and will be tested and activated sometime in May.
The turbine project cost is $350,000 and is one of the final elements of the MAX Orange Line, which was constructed with a focus on sustainability, according to a TriMet spokesperson.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
