PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting in 2020, TriMet riders will not be able to use paper or mobile app tickets.
Dec. 31 will be the last time you can use the old-style paper tickets or mobile app tickets. After then, riders will have to use the Hop Fastpass card.
The transition to the Hop Fastpass card has been going on for months, but now riders have only until the end of December to exchange paper tickets at the TriMet ticket office at Pioneer Courthouse Square, or mail in the old tickets and get the value put on a Hop Fastpass card.
"So now is the time for people to check throughout the house junk drawer in the kitchen or old backpack you shoved into the closet. Anywhere you may have squirreled away some of these old TriMet tickets," said TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt.
@trimet wants to remind you that the old tickets are only good until 12/31. They actually made confetti out of some of the old tickets that have already been exchanged for the new HOP cards. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/2uKD5k7CuX— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 10, 2019
TriMet says the new Hop Fastpass cards save riders money because they only pay for the rides they take.
Already, $630,000 in old tickets have been turned in and exchanged for the new Hop Fastpass cards.
To mark the agency's 50th year, TriMet will randomly be giving away 50 commemorative anniversary Hop Fastpass cards at Pioneer Courthouse Square during ticket exchanges Wednesday morning.
Learn more about the Hop Fastpass at myhopcard.com/home.
Another big announcement on Tuesday: TriMet is offering a deal for night rides on New Year's Eve.
Beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, all TriMet buses, MAX and the Portland Streetcar will be free for riders.
Besides the free rides, TriMet is extending late night MAX service until about 3 a.m. New Year's Day.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.