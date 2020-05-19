PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Federal Transit Administration is giving nearly $185 million to Portland’s TriMet transit system.
The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress earlier this year. President Donald Trump tweeted about the funding, highlighting grant funding for city transit systems throughout the United States.
“I am proud to announce the Portland Area’s TriMet will receive over $184M in federal funds to support continued operations of their transit system,” Trump said. “This will keep workers on the job and help the economic recovery by ensuring reliable transportation!”
The president also said Seattle area’s Sound Transit will receive more than $166 million.
TriMet says ridership is down by nearly 75-percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency says this money will help fund that gap and help prevent any service cuts of potential layoffs for now.
Starting Tuesday, all TriMet riders must wear masks. TriMet has previously encouraged riders to cover their nose and mouth when using the transit system, however it will now be a requirement. Face covering dispensers will be installed inside all buses and trains.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.