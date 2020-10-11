PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet will once again be shutting down part of its MAX lines to do some upgrades.
Starting Sunday there is a seven-day disruption of the MAX Blue line in Gresham between the Rockwood East 188th Avenue stop and Cleveland Avenue.
TriMet will be running shuttle buses close to the MAX stops for people.
"We're upgrading the entire system out at the end of the line, Cleveland Avenue. So the seven day disruption is necessary to allow that work to take place," Tyler Grafi, TriMet Public Information Officer, said.
Crews will also be repairing a bridge over Fairview Creek.
TriMet says people should plan 15 extra minutes or so but they are trying to run shuttles close to the MAX Blue line schedule.
Work is set to wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 17.
