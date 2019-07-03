PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Portland early Wednesday morning and damaged the MAX overhead wire, which is causing major delays, according to TriMet.
The crash happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 1:16 a.m.
Police said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said the driver was cited, but did not say what for.
TriMet said the damaged overhead power wire was blocking trains that come out of their Gresham rail facility to serve the Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines.
PGE crews responded and removed the pole. Crews have made repairs, and TriMet will be sending an out of service train through to test it out.
TriMet said they used trains out of their Beaverton rail facility to serve all lines, but service will be limited. Riders should expect at least 30 to 60 minute delays.
The public should consider using regular bus service or other transportation.
Shuttle buses will run between the Gateway Transit Center and East 162nd Avenue, according to TriMet.
