PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Portland early Wednesday morning and damaged the MAX overhead wire, which is caused major delays, according to TriMet.
The crash happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 1:16 a.m.
Police said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said the driver was cited, but did not say what for.
TriMet said the damaged overhead power wire was blocking trains that come out of their Gresham rail facility to serve the Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines.
PGE crews removed the pole and made repairs.
TriMet sent an out-of-service train through to test it out and got the green light to begin moving trains out of the Gresham facility.
TriMet said they used trains out of their Beaverton rail facility to serve all lines during the delay, but service was limited.
At around 9:45 a.m., TriMet announced all MAX lines were resuming normal operations. Riders should expect delays through 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.