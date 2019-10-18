PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have released surveillance video as Owen Klinger’s parents continue to plead for help in the search for their son.
Klinger’s family says police have had the video for over a week, but hadn’t shared it with them until just two days ago. They say the video proves their son was walking in a different direction than officers had first told them.
Klinger’s parents Friday once again pleaded for help finding their son.
“It breaks my heart how much time has gone by since he was seen,” Mary Klinger, Owen’s mom, said.
Owen was last seen leaving his dorm at the University of Portland and later stopped at an ATM to withdraw $150–but where he went next remains a mystery.
“Owen is 18, but he’s not an inconsiderate, self-centered kid,” Dustin Klinger, Owen’s dad, said. “And to leave like this is so out of character. We’ve been beating that drum all along.”
Since Owen’s disappearance, hundreds of volunteers have searched hundreds of acres for Owen, but his parents say a crosswalk right across from the UP campus remains the very last spot he was seen.
Police Friday released TriMet bus video they say shows Owen crossing North Portsmouth at Willamette, headed west, not north, as they had originally thought.
“We have increased confidence that that was Owen,” Dustin said. “The gait, the mannerisms, are a little easier to see … he has his hands in his pockets, and there’s no urgency, he’s not running from anyone.”
But with no idea where Owen was headed, police are now asking anyone who lives from North Willamette up to Lombard and North Fiske over to Ida to check home surveillance from the night of Oct. 6 between 7:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, investigators are digging deeper into Owen’s life, according to his mom. They’ve started a forensic search of his computer and are looking at who he was texting and calling on his cell phone the day he disappeared.
Officers say Owen’s cell phone has been turned off since that night, but clarified they aren’t sure how or why.
“It’s really hard,” Mary said. “The not knowing is really, really, really hard.”
Friends and family continue to spend countless hours sorting through tips on social media and plan to search new neighborhoods in the future.
“There’s still people who haven’t heard of this when we get there, and so that’s why we keep going,” Dustin said.
“We cannot rest, and so many people can’t rest, until we know that Owen’s okay,” Mary said.
Another search for Owen is scheduled for Saturday morning in the North Park Blocks between Northwest 8th and Glisan. Anyone who knows where Owen is should call 911 right away.
