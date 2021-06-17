TriMet volunteers help clear trash near Gateway Transit Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers from TriMet helped clean up trash near the Gateway Transit Center in northeast Portland on Saturday.
TriMet says a group of more than a dozen employees, including General Manager Sam Desue, Jr., met in the Fred Meyer parking lot off of Northeast 99th Avenue, collected their tools -- trash bags, reach extenders and gloves -- then swept through the Hazelwood neighborhood picking up trash. The cleanup was in partnership with SOLVE.
"It was a privilege to be out there with an amazing team of volunteers to help keep the neighborhood clean," Desue said. "It’s important that we do what we can to maintain a vibrant city, especially one as beautiful as ours, where people feel comfortable walking and connecting with transit. I want to thank everyone who made time to volunteer at the Gateway SOLVE event, and I look forward to the upcoming cleanups later this summer."
In addition to SOLVE, TriMet said the Hazelwood Neighborhood Association, Fred Meyer, The Oregon Clinic and Realty Brokers all sponsored Saturday’s event. TriMet is planning future cleanups to take place in downtown Portland in July, August and September.
