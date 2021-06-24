TriMet warns MAX riders about possible delays due to weekend heat wave

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - MAX riders will want to prepare for some potential delays this weekend when the heat wave hits as temperatures above 100 degrees can slow the trains down.
TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf told FOX 12 they prepare year-round for the hot summer weather but the triple-digits in the forecast for this weekend is outside the rule book. He says the overhead wires powering the trains are made of copper, so in high heat they begin to droop.
"During high heat, during extreme heat, we have to watch the overhead wire and if it starts to sag or if it droops a little bit, then it can cause some delays or disruptions," Graf said.
Graf says they have a pully system that helps. It has concrete plates as weights, and as the temperature rises, the weights drop lower to the ground, which pulls on the overhead wires, keeping them taut. If those weights hit the ground and the wires are still drooping from the heat, there's not much more they can do.
To stay up-to-date on any delays or disruptions this weekend, visit trimet.org.
