PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Public transit is considered an essential service, so TriMet will continue to operate following Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order Monday closing businesses and directing people to stay home in Oregon.

TriMet said ridership is projected to be down by more than 45 percent for last week, compared to the average from February.

“However, there are nurses and doctors, social service workers, child care workers, grocery store employees, first responders, transit employees and others who remain in critical jobs. Many of those rely on transit to get them where they need to go to help people, protect our community and keep the essential services of the community going,” according to a statement from TriMet.

The governor’s order directs people to observe social distancing of 6 feet. TriMet officials said that makes riding public transportation more challenging, but riders are encouraged to create that amount of space between themselves and other passengers.

TriMet previously announced extended cleaning measures for buses and trains.

TriMet has maintained service levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, however the agency is making plans to reduce those levels, with an announcement expected later this week.

Riders are advised to always check trimet.org/alerts before heading out.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency deemed mass transit a critical infrastructure function. Mass transit workers are also considered essential critical infrastructure workers.

