PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - No fares will be collected on Feb. 4 to celebrate and honor Rosa Parks and her contributions to the civil rights movement, TriMet announced on Wednesday.
TriMet says Board of Directors member Keith Edwards, who is a lifelong advocate for civil rights, proposed "Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day" for Feb. 4, which is Parks' birthday.
Last January, the Board passed Resolution 20-01-08, which declared her birthday as a day to acknowledge her role in the civil rights movement. The Board passed Ordinance 360 on Wednesday, which changes TriMet code to allow for fares to not be collected this Feb. 4 and on that day for years to come.
"When people wonder why fares are not being collected on this day, we’ll be able to tell them that Rosa Parks is being honored," said Edwards. "This is her birthday, and she’s the mother of the civil rights movement. She moved the country by use of a bus in a great social effort to bring about equity and equality."
Next Thursday, fares will not be collected on buses, LIFT paratransit, MAX or WES. Portland Streetcar and C-TRAN will also not collect fares on Feb. 4.
"It is our honor to celebrate her courageous example," TriMet said on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.