PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The coronavirus is impacting local charities, including a group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Vancouver who were planning to leave for Ethiopia next month.
The 12 volunteers are some of the more than 1,300 volunteers impacted by Habitat for Humanity International’s decision to suspend all 138 scheduled Global Village volunteer builds through at least May 2.
The organization is also suspending international travel for its staff.
A spokesperson says many of their Global Village builds take place in communities that may not be equipped to address an outbreak of the coronavirus. In addition to protecting their volunteers during their travel, they want to protect people in places like Ethiopia.
Lindsi Smith, development director with the Evergreen Habitat for Humanity in Vancouver, says no one was surprised by the decision, given the growing impacts of the coronavirus, but the need in Ethiopia is great. She says luckily, there is a local presence there who will continue to do work.
“I’ve never been to Ethiopia, so I was really excited to get to visit and experience the local culture in Africa, and I’m just disappointed that our team won’t be a part of making a difference in that community,” Smith said.
A spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity International says those 1,300 volunteers are being contacted and will be offered assistance in changing their travel plans. The organization says the vast majority of their work around the world is not impacted, as the global trips are only a small part of what they do.
