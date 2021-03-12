BAKER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – On Friday, Oregon State Police got a call about a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 84 near milepost 342. The reporting party saw a silver sedan driving west bound in the eastbound lanes.
At 2:04 p.m., a trooper located the driver just before colliding with it eastbound on I-84 at milepost 327.
The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. The trooper involved in the crash was evaluated at the hospital and released.
The suspect is facing multiple charges including attempted assault in the second degree and is being lodged in the Baker County Jail.
No other information has been released about the suspect at this time.
