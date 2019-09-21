TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OT (KPTV) - A 66-year-old died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Friday night.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near Tillamook around 9:16 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet C1500, operated by Randall Sisson,57, of Bay City, was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2 Ford U-Haul truck operated by Darryl Borg, 66, of Nehalem.
Sisson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
Troopers said Borg and his passenger Steven Borg, 40, of Nehalem were not injured.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, and ODOT.
