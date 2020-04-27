POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for the public's help after more than a dozen Canadian Geese were found dead on a refuge last week.
On Friday, OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers and US Fish and Wildlife Service officers were called out to the Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge near Coville Road.
At the refuge, OSP says troopers found 17 geese sick or dead.
Anyone with information about the sudden death rate in this flock of geese is asked to call OSP at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Boeholt or TIP e-mail at TIP@state.or.us.
The TIP program offers cash reward for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers.
