TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for help after a bull and cow elk were killed in Tillamook County and left to waste.
The animals were found dead Wednesday approximately three miles up Kansas Creek Road in an area known as Hembre Ridge, according to Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers.
The bull elk was shot with a rifle and left to waste with no meat removed. Investigators found the cow elk dead nearby. Neither animal was salvageable, according to OSP. Both appeared to have been killed within the past few days.
Troopers want to speak with anyone who was in the area or anyone who may have information about the person responsible to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888 or 677 (OSP) and refer information to Trooper Charles Reeder. Information can also be sent by email to TIP@state.or.us.
