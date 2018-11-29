WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in the unlawful killing and waste of a bull elk in Washington County.
On Nov. 10, troopers were alerted to a group of hunters who had shot two bull elk on Weyerhaeuser property near Wolk Creek Road and Timber Road. OSP said it is believed that the hunters did not have permits to be there.
When troopers arrived to the area, the hunters had left. Troopers searched the area, but could not locate the hunters.
OSP said one elk had been harvested and the other elk was left to waste.
According to OSP, troopers salvaged most of the meat from the wasted elk. It was taken to The Meating Place in Hillsboro for donation to the Portland Rescue Mission.
OSP is asking anyone who was in the area on Nov. 10 or anyone who may have information on the suspects to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888 or dial *OSP and refer information to Trooper Ben Turner or by email TIP@state.or.us.
