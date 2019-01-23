LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is asking for the public's help identifying the person(s) involved in the waste of a bull elk in Lincoln County.
OSP said the 5-point bull elk was shot and killed by a high-powered rifle near Hidden Valley Road in Toledo. A land owner found the dead bull elk on Jan. 8 and notified troopers.
Anyone who has information about the unlawful killing is asked to contact OSP Trooper Jason Adkins through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline 1-800-452-7888 or (541) 961-8859, or by email to TIP@state.or.us. Please reference case number SP19-022825.
Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or preference points, outlined below:
Preference point rewards:
- 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
- 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
Cash rewards:
- $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
- $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
- $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
- 300 Habitat Destruction
- $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
- $100 Furbearers
- $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
